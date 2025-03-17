DA Davidson Lowers e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $75.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.65.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.33. 316,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.56. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $219.77.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,232.32. The trade was a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

