DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Down 33.8% in February

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the February 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

DBS Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DBSDY opened at $133.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.92. DBS Group has a 1-year low of $92.94 and a 1-year high of $143.99.

Get DBS Group alerts:

DBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.8021 per share. This is a boost from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBS Group

About DBS Group

(Get Free Report)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.