DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Short Interest Up 58.9% in February

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 218,900 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the February 13th total of 137,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,189.0 days.

DiaSorin Price Performance

DSRLF stock opened at $109.60 on Monday. DiaSorin has a 12 month low of $100.26 and a 12 month high of $109.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of DiaSorin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.

