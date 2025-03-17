Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Diginex Ltd (NASDAQ:DGNX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.81, but opened at $58.50. Diginex shares last traded at $56.78, with a volume of 7,636 shares changing hands.
Diginex Stock Performance
Diginex Company Profile
DSL is the wholly owned subsidiary of Diginex Limited. Accordingly, Diginex Limited owns 100% of DSL and all of DSL’s business lines and subsidiaries. DSL is an impact technology business that helps organizations to address the some of the most pressing Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”), climate and sustainability issues, utilizing blockchain, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action.
