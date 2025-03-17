Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.19 and last traded at $32.20, with a volume of 478509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.55. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

