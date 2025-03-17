Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,940,000 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the February 13th total of 40,370,000 shares. Approximately 32.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,902,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ:TSLL opened at $9.22 on Monday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 2.50.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $1,514,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $7,433,000.

