Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,940,000 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the February 13th total of 40,370,000 shares. Approximately 32.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,902,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 7.6 %
NASDAQ:TSLL opened at $9.22 on Monday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 2.50.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
