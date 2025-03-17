Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.95, but opened at $12.45. Diversified Energy shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 42,266 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Diversified Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diversified Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Diversified Energy by 3,058.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 717,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 694,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,319,000 after acquiring an additional 468,312 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $6,274,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $5,979,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 516,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 322,986 shares during the period. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

