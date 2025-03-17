Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Argus cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.41.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ opened at $425.58 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.06 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $450.39 and a 200-day moving average of $438.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,541. This trade represents a 87.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total value of $477,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,499.20. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,052. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.