Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Director Sells $207,750.00 in Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) Director David R. Jolley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $207,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,224.33. This represents a 8.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Domo Stock Up 3.4 %

DOMO stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a market cap of $332.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.56. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $78.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Domo from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Domo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Domo

Domo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.