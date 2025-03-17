DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $136.31 and last traded at $135.74, with a volume of 222527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.09.

DTE Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.47. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. This trade represents a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $492,457.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,571.56. This represents a 35.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $9,628,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,145,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

