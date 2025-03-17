dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Short Interest Update

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the February 13th total of 237,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
dynaCERT Price Performance
Shares of dynaCERT stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13. dynaCERT has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.21.
About dynaCERT
