Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Sells 158 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $876,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $175.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.18. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $159.39 and a twelve month high of $207.77. The stock has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.25.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

