Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Sells 49,123 Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,123 shares during the quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $337,000.

NASDAQ IUS opened at $49.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $643.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $52.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1968 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

