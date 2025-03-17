Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Up 60.5% in February

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the February 13th total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 605,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

In other Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund news, insider Keith Quinton purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,800. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of EXG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. 658,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,443. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

