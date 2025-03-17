Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,802 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average is $98.57. The company has a market capitalization of $124.82 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

