Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $848,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.