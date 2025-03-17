EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,382,500 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the February 13th total of 7,478,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 578.8 days.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ELCPF opened at $3.25 on Monday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EDP – Energias de Portugal
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Disney Stock: 4 Key Metrics Validating Its Comeback
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Resilient Investing: 3 Stocks Built to Weather Market Volatility
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Gold Breaks $3,000: What’s Driving the Rally and How to Invest?
Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.