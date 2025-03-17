EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,382,500 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the February 13th total of 7,478,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 578.8 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELCPF opened at $3.25 on Monday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

