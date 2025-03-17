Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) Short Interest Update

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 112,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELVA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Friday, February 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.50 price target on Electrovaya and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Electrovaya

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electrovaya

Electrovaya Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Electrovaya during the fourth quarter worth about $5,372,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Electrovaya by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 930,000 shares during the period. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electrovaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrovaya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Electrovaya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELVA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $102.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.78 and a beta of 1.94. Electrovaya has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Electrovaya had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Electrovaya will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Electrovaya

(Get Free Report)

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.