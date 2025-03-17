Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) Director Barbara Appelin Filas Sells 10,000 Shares

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.98, for a total value of C$59,760.00.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

TSE:EFR traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$6.19. 576,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,924. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.43 and a 1-year high of C$10.44. The company has a current ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$861.70 million, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

