Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,637 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $64.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day moving average of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

