Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Epsilon Energy Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EPSN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.24. The company had a trading volume of 60,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,500. Epsilon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $158.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.33.
Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.
About Epsilon Energy
Epsilon Energy Ltd., a North American onshore independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.
