Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Epsilon Energy Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EPSN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.24. The company had a trading volume of 60,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,500. Epsilon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $158.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.33.

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Epsilon Energy

About Epsilon Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 701,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,358 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 405,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 24,437 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,490,000. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 146,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a North American onshore independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

