Eric Carre Sells 51,179 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Carre sold 51,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,279,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,525. The trade was a 28.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Carre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of Halliburton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.28. 3,621,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,828,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.25.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,372,694 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $662,694,000 after acquiring an additional 375,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,538,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $584,139,000 after acquiring an additional 908,271 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,530,937 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $503,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,763 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,093,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $437,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,722 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Halliburton by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,068,025 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $353,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

