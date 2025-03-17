Esports Stocks To Watch Now – March 17th

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, and Sphere Entertainment are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that are actively involved in the competitive video gaming industry or its related sectors. These companies may organize tournaments, develop gaming platforms, produce content, or provide ancillary services, benefiting from the rapid growth and expanding audience of professional esports. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,611. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NSIT stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.39. 78,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,077. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $146.56 and a 12 month high of $228.07.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

NYSE:SPHR traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.34. 202,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,177. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.39. Sphere Entertainment has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $50.88.

