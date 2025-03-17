Euronav (NYSE:CMBT) Trading 6.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.68. 21,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 84,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Euronav Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

