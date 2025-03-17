EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

EuroSite Power Stock Up 16.8 %

OTCMKTS EUSP traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.05. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,700. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.22. EuroSite Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

EuroSite Power Company Profile

EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.

