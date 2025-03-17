EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
EuroSite Power Stock Up 16.8 %
OTCMKTS EUSP traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.05. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,700. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.22. EuroSite Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.
EuroSite Power Company Profile
