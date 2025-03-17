EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 3,400.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,462,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,765,000 after acquiring an additional 357,160 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 1,657.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 552,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,188,000 after purchasing an additional 520,754 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth about $989,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $308,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,080. The trade was a 9.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $3,559,282.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,064.82. This represents a 35.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Price Performance

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $54.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.45. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $69.15.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

