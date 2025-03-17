EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $163,216,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $89,221,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3,183.2% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 71,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,705,000 after buying an additional 69,490 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 576.5% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 55,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,936,000 after buying an additional 47,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4,357.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,145,000 after buying an additional 34,467 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $8,108.04. This represents a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,248.46. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,231.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,295.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1,316.72. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,142.91 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,380.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

