EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 210.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $334,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 196,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,843,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $774,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 17.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.26.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $224.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.84. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $145.75 and a twelve month high of $230.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

