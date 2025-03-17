Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.98 and last traded at C$5.99, with a volume of 10077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.92.

Separately, Cormark lowered shares of Exco Technologies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$230.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Peter Schroers sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total transaction of C$90,120.00. Also, insider Paul Robbins sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total value of C$163,302.50. Insiders own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

