Extra Space Storage (EXR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/12/2025 – Extra Space Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $184.00 to $181.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Extra Space Storage was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/6/2025 – Extra Space Storage had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/5/2025 – Extra Space Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $167.00 to $165.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Extra Space Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $167.00 to $163.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Extra Space Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2025 – Extra Space Storage was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.4 %

EXR opened at $145.03 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $131.02 and a one year high of $184.87. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.01.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 160.40%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $100,195.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,557 shares in the company, valued at $679,448.70. This trade represents a 12.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $186,245.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,320.28. This represents a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,392 shares of company stock worth $1,396,515. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

