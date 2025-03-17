Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Gray Wealth Management Inc.

Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.9% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,453,000 after purchasing an additional 521,932 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 17,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.63. The stock has a market cap of $485.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

