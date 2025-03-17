Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $485.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.63.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.