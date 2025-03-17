EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Short Interest Up 25.3% in February

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 218,300 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the February 13th total of 174,200 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 568,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

EZGO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of EZGO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.40. 59,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,478. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. EZGO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.

About EZGO Technologies

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Battery Cells and Packs; E-Bicycles Sales; and Electronic Control System and Intelligent Robots. The company rents and sells lithium batteries under the Hengmao brand; sells, franchises, and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices; and sells battery cells and packs.

