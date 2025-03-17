Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $423,000 Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,749 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell by 930.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHEL opened at $68.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average is $66.21. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $209.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.97%.

SHEL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.11.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

