Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 351.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 50,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 39,347 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 502.1% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 115,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 96,160 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $533,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total value of $91,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,406,451.42. The trade was a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,067,139.08. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,269,494 shares of company stock valued at $318,203,453 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $122.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

