FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FAT Brands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FAT Brands were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FAT Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FATBB opened at $3.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.06.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

