FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

FDM Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FDDMF remained flat at $2.65 during midday trading on Monday. FDM Group has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41.

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

