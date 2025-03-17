Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.01 and last traded at $30.99, with a volume of 227676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.61.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98.

Get Fidelity Enhanced International ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,935,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,901,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,946,000 after purchasing an additional 545,417 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,646,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,173,000. Finally, Salus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,113,000.

About Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.