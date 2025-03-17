First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $189,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $56.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.05. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.20.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

