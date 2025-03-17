First National Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First National Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

VO stock opened at $257.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $234.18 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The firm has a market cap of $255.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

