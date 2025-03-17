First National Advisers LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First National Advisers LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 664,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $105.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.85. The company has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

