First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.62, with a volume of 844099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $609.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40.

Get First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGD. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 60,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.