First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Short Interest Up 61.5% in February

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the February 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFTY traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $52.98. 36,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,798. The firm has a market cap of $251.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 3,516.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

