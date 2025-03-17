First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the February 13th total of 982,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 781,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $65.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.46. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

