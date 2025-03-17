First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,525 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $14,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,392,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 674,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,918,000 after acquiring an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter worth approximately $6,731,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 29.3% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 62,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 202,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 145,866 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $58.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.57. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.15.

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

