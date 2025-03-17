First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FYT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,054,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 41,881 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 288,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,883,000 after purchasing an additional 32,743 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Finally, Prasad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,225,000.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of FYT stock opened at $49.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $154.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.34. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $61.45.

About First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

