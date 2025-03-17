FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Purchased by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FirstService worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in FirstService by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FSV opened at $165.45 on Monday. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $141.26 and a one year high of $197.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

FirstService Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

