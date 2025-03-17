Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,670 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,003,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 118,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,274,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $565.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $544.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $596.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $589.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

