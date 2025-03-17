Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $115.60 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $102.20 and a 52 week high of $127.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.46 and its 200 day moving average is $121.80.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

