Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $6.42 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,147,000. Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $171.30 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.12 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

